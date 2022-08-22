City of Kitchener estimates cost from May windstorm at $1.5 million

The derecho windstorm that pummelled southern Ontario and Quebec over Victoria Day weekend will cost the City of Kitchener an estimated $1.5 million by the time clean-up and recovery work is finished next year, a new report from city staff says.

The May 21 storm brought down more than 250 trees along city streets and damaged many others.

Staff say up to 750 trees may have also been lost in natural areas and woodlots around Kitchener as wind speeds up to 132 km/h were clocked at Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Staff estimate the cost of storm response and clean-up, along with future replacement tree planting, at $1.5 million. Just over $500,000 of that has already been spent.

Staff say while the most urgent and critical cleanup was mostly completed as of Aug. 1, "issues stemming from the storm continue to be identified on a daily basis" and storm-related work is still a significant focus of city arborist and forestry staff.

Of the several parks and trails that were closed in the immediate aftermath of the storm, only one -- Idlewood bush at the back of Idlewood Park -- remains off-limits to the public. Staff say more than 200 trees fell or were damaged in the woodlot. A major clearing operation is planned there this month.

May 21 storm by the numbers: