

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH - Residents living near a new off-leash dog park will soon be able to voice any concerns they might have in an official setting.

The City of Guelph is set to hold a meeting Wednesday night for people who share a property line with the Pete Miserky Park.

City staff says they’ll listen to feedback for fenced in leash-free area to identify problems and explore solutions.

Residents have expressed their concern with the dog park that they say is, “highly disruptive to adjacent property owners.”

Others have expressed displeasure with the lack of consultation for the leash-free area that opened almost seven weeks ago.

Guelph plans to open two more fenced dog parks in 2020 in Bristol Street Park and Lee Street Park.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Oak Room at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre.