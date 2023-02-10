City of Guelph pays fine after 2019 bypass spills, says it won’t happen again

The City of Guelph has paid a $106,250 in relation to two spills from what the city calls a “construction-related bypass failure.”

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks under the Ontario Water Resources Act (OWRA) brought forward the charges against the city.

According to a new release from the city, the city pled guilty to one count of causing or permitting the discharge of sewage into a waterway under the OWRA. The city said they paid the six figure fine, including a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

“The spills, which happened during bypass operations for a city construction project, were caused by unique circumstances including extremely cold weather and malfunctioning equipment,” said Jayne Holmes, deputy chief administrative officer of infrastructure, development and enterprise services in the news release. “The city takes the protection of the environment seriously and has reviewed and updated wastewater bypass standards to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The incident happened Feb. 20, 2019 after what the city said was a “failure of mechanical bypass equipment used during a sanitary sewer replacement” that resulted in a spill of sewage. The city said both the main and backup pumping systems failed due in part to extreme cold weather.

“Immediate actions were taken to stop and mitigate the impact of the spill, the bypass system was shut down and all city projects requiring a bypass were put on hold while staff reviewed and updated the city’s bypass standards,” the release said.