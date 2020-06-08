KITCHENER -- The City of Guelph says one of its employees has been placed on administrative leave for publicly posting negative comments about Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest.

The person posted the message in the Overheard at Guelph group on Facebook.

It reads, in part: “Kudos to everyone that went to the protest in Guelph today. What did you accomplish? F--- all. Now you have to self isolate [sic]/guarantee for 14 days, can’t see your family, friends, or loved ones. Good Job. Why don’t you protest about things that matter in this country? Like how the veterans, elderly or mentally challenged people are treated?”

Guelph Police say were initially contacted by residents who believed the poster was an employee of the force. On Monday they confirmed that the individual is not currently, and has never been, a member of Guelph Police.

A few hours later the city issued a release saying the person in question is a city employee.

It also says they have been put on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

“The employee’s comments do not reflect City of Guelph values,” the release reads. “As an employer and community partner, the City of Guelph believes strongly in an inclusive culture of respect and collaboration. We also understand that we have a responsibility, as an employer and as a public organization, to break the systemic racism in our community, our country, and the world.”

Thousands of people attended Saturday’s march in support of anti-Black racism.

Demonstrators were also asking for more funding for Black programs and diversity programs.