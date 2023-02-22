City of Guelph declares significant weather event

The City of Guelph has declared a significant weather event as a powerful winter storm sweeps across much of southern Ontario.

During the declaration, all cars parked on city streets are required to move, and all overnight on-street parking is suspended.

The city said the decision to declare the significant weather event is based on the weather forecast, which is calling for freezing rain and snowfall.

The city said it will provide updates to the public when it has ended the declaration.

The declaration also says the city may take longer than usual to clear roadways and could take up to three days to clear sidewalks.

Environment Canada issued an alert Wednesday afternoon warning of heavy snowfall and ice pellets, which could total five to 15 centimetres.

The alert says light snow will become heavy at times before mixing with ice pellets early this evening. Snow and ice pellets will mix with or change over to freezing rain later this evening.

Ice buildup of five to 10 millimetres is possible, with wind gusts up to 60 km/h possible.

The weather agency is warning of the possibility of extensive utility outages due to the combination of ice accumulation and moderate winds.

Another light wintry mix of precipitation is possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening, the weather agency said.