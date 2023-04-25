City of Guelph announces location of its first rainbow crosswalk

A symbol of inclusion will soon be visible at a popular intersection in the City of Guelph after the city announced a location was selected for its first-ever rainbow crosswalk.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the city said the crosswalk would be installed at the intersection of Gordon and Wilson streets in May to show support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

While this will not be the first rainbow crosswalk in Guelph, it will be the first one installed by the city.

Last summer, Stone Road Mall in Guelph installed the first rainbow crosswalk in the city.

The new rainbow crosswalk is expected to be installed ahead of Pride Month – which spans the month of June.

“We anticipate the rainbow crosswalk will be installed during the last two weeks of May,” Tammy Adkin, manager of museums and culture with the City of Guelph said in an email. “We don’t have an exact date because it is weather dependent. The installation will happen in one night, during the overnight hours.”

In a news release, the city said: “A rainbow crosswalk is one way to advance our community in making Guelph a safe, seen, and celebrated space for 2SLGBTQIA+ folks, but it doesn't work in isolation."

Hey #Guelph! We’ll be installing a long-awaited rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Gordon and Wilson streets in May to show our support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Join in the conversation and help us prepare for the crosswalk launch: https://t.co/3vqaKd7LXj pic.twitter.com/lchRjCOQ1c — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) April 25, 2023

The city said it considered traffic safety, accessibility, inclusion, visibility and durability when selecting the location.

“The city recognizes that a rainbow crosswalk is just one way to recognize and support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. The City of Guelph is committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming environment for citizens and for city employees,” the city said.

CROSSWALK PETITION

In November of 2021, 11-year-old Guelph resident Mattea Somerville started an online petition calling for elected officials to install Guelph's first rainbow crosswalk.

The petition gained nearly 2,000 signatures.

Around six months after launching her petition, Somerville passed away suddenly in her sleep.

The rainbow crosswalk at Stone Road Mall was installed before Somerville died.

Following her passing, the city said staff were reviewing sites and expected a rainbow crosswalk to be installed by the city in the future.