KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge has released a draft of its 2021 budget.

In a news release, city officials said the budget "reflects our current financial reality" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our goal is to help lessen the tax burden on our residents and to support economic recovery," the release said.

The budget recommends at one per cent tax levy increase, which would cost the average homeowner $13 per year. Officials said they received emergency federal funding and used their own "cost containment efforts" to help offset lost revenues and bring forward this budget.

The 2021 draft budget includes multi-year projects like the design of the recreation complex, construction of the Preston Auditorium and Fountain Street Soccer complex, trails, stormwater infrastructure, the Beverly Street pedestrian underpass and other road work.

The budget will also focus on pandemic preparedness, community well-being and supporting local businesses.

Staff will present the draft budget to council on Tuesday evening. Budget delegations can present their thoughts on Nov. 30, and there will be a special budget meeting on Dec. 2.