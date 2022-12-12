City of Cambridge eyeing nearly 4 per cent property tax increase

A draft budget from the City of Cambridge is proposing a 3.93 per cent increase in property taxes next year as part of the 2023 budget and business plan.

The annual increase will come out to $59 for the average household with a property assessment value of $333,200, or $18 per $100,000 of residential assessment value.

In addition, an annual increase of $47 or 3.9 per cent in expected for 2023 water utility bills based on the average annual household water utility bill being $1,266.

Combined, the average household will be paying $106 more in 2023.

“This preliminary budget aligns our priorities and strategic plan along with the city’s commitment to public value,” said Sheryl Ayres, chief financial officer for the city in a news release. “In preparing this budget, staff recognized the pressures of the pandemic along with current inflation rates and the impact these factors are having on the average household, while still committing to providing excellent service to our residents.”

The 2023 budget includes $73.9 million of capital spending, around 46 per cent of that will go toward reconstruction and renewal projects to help the city maintain its aging infrastructure.

The draft budget and business plan will go before council on Dec. 15 during a special council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Public delegations and a final review by council will take place on Feb. 9.