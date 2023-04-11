City of Cambridge councillors get 3.59 per cent salary hike
City of Cambridge councillors have approved an annual salary hike for themselves as well as additional benefits to be added to their allowable expenses.
A report presented to council suggests increasing meal per diems to as much as $95 per day, increasing mileage and business travel reimbursement to a maximum of $1,000 per year, and providing up to a $1,000 reimbursement per term for home security, among other items.
“This committee finds that the current balance of pay versus the actual time commitment, growing threat of harassment faced by politicians, and career hardships faced by anyone of working age quite unbalanced,” the report reads.
The $1,000 for security would be reimbursed per term for the purchase of home security equipment and installation, in addition to up to $50 per month for related subscriptions or monitoring services.
“The committee regretfully recognizes that public service in today’s political climate brings about extra security and personal safety concerns. Members of council should be provided with peace of mind provided by home security, which may also act as a deterrent to those looking to cause harm,” the report reads.
According to the report, between September 2022 and January 2023, the committee carried out interviews with the 2018-2022 members of council to better understand the workload of a councillor and the various concerns.
Council agreed to approve the reccomendations in the report, but Ward 2 councillor Mike Devine put forward a motion to exclude the mayor from the salary bump. The report suggests the mayor makes $110,000 annually.
"When you're doing catch up and you're trying to get things equated or equal, you don't give the top end the same increase, you don't do that," said Coun. Devine. "What's council getting? $42-43,000? We know what the mayor gets, and the mayor is worth every penny that they get, but with a percentage increase like this, the gap is only going to grow."
The motion failed and decided to increase their's and the mayor's salary by 3.59 per cent.
FULL-TIME VS PART-TIME
As part of its review, the committee said it believes the role of city councilor is a full-time commitment and requires at least 30 to 40 hours of work per week on average.
The report said this amount of time is required “to adequately address constituent concerns in a timely manner, review relevant material ahead of council meetings, and dedicate necessary time for conducting normal council operations.”
If council feels that the commitment of a councillor is part-time, the report recommends their salary should increase by 3.59 per cent annually, along with annual cost of living adjustments based on a relevant CPI.
If it is a full-time position, the report recommends the annual salary should range between $85,000 to $100,000.
