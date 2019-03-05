Featured
City of Cambridge approves 2019 budget
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 9:04AM EST
Cambridge city council has approved the 2019 operating budget.
The budget increase comes in at 2.38 per cent, more than a percent lower than the previous proposal.
The increase means the average household will be paying an additional $32, on an assessment of $310,000.
The city held several budget consultations meetings that helped staff shape the final number.
Council says they are pleased with the results.
“As a council we have a commitment to look deep into the staff proposed budget to find efficiencies while maintaining quality programs and services, this budget is a balance of the growing needs of our community and a fiscally responsible approach,” said Councillor Mike Mann, in a release.
The city’s water utility budget comes in at 4.31 per cent or $48 for the year for the average household.
The city says costs are lower than first anticipated due to a significant reduction in water loss through investment in the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.