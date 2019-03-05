

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge city council has approved the 2019 operating budget.

The budget increase comes in at 2.38 per cent, more than a percent lower than the previous proposal.

The increase means the average household will be paying an additional $32, on an assessment of $310,000.

The city held several budget consultations meetings that helped staff shape the final number.

Council says they are pleased with the results.

“As a council we have a commitment to look deep into the staff proposed budget to find efficiencies while maintaining quality programs and services, this budget is a balance of the growing needs of our community and a fiscally responsible approach,” said Councillor Mike Mann, in a release.

The city’s water utility budget comes in at 4.31 per cent or $48 for the year for the average household.

The city says costs are lower than first anticipated due to a significant reduction in water loss through investment in the city’s water and sewer infrastructure.