BRANTFORD -- After banning neighbourhood ice rinks due to COVID-19 concerns, and hearing plenty of backlash from residents, the City of Brantford is partially reversing its decision.

In a Friday news release, officials say they have approved a plan that will allow 11 of the city's 22 volunteer-run neighbourhood rinks to open for the winter at the following parks:

Donegal

Mohawk

Anne Good/Myrtleville

Spring Gardens

Tutela

Pleasant Ridge

Lincoln Square

Devon Down

Grandwoodlands

Seneca

Westdale

Moose Park

Prince Charles Park

The city says they will also work to make other rinks accessible, but for now there is at least one rink available in each of the five city wards.

Safety precautions that are being introduced include personal protective equipment available at boxes, signage indicating COVID-19 measures, no hockey games being allowed, and special volunteer training happening next week, with opening times expected shortly afterwards.

This decision comes after Brantford initially said no to opening rinks in fear that too many people would come together.

Kelly Thomson was one resident upset by the decision, so she decided to start an online petition.

"I think with COVID-19 in particular, kids really need to stay physically active," she said.

Resident pointed to other higher public health restricted communities like Burlington, Waterloo, St. Catherines, and Guelph where rinks have still been able to open.

The rink at Harmony Square in downtown Brantford managed to open for the season on Friday, but according to city official Lori-Dawn Cavin, this site is unique.

"We actually have that facility staffed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily," she said.

Other rules in place for the now-opened rinks include no more than 25 skaters at a time and no sharing of maintenance equipment for volunteers.