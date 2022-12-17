City of Brantford looking for input on playground renovations

The City of Brantford is looking for the public’s opinion as it moves into the design process of several parks.

Until Jan. 15, 2023, residents can voice their thoughts on the future design of four parks.

“It’s very important for us to ensure each playground captures the needs of the neighbourhood,” said Hana Abdulla, coordinator of parks design and development for the City of Brantford in a news release. “Plans are on track for residents to start enjoying the new play equipment when they are completed in fall 2023.”

The city said each new park will feature additional trees, new playground equipment, accessible and paved pathways, wood chip safety surfacing under play areas and new benches.

The voting results for each park will be shared after the survey closes.