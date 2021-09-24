City mourns former Waterloo Mayor Brian Turnbull

KITCHENER -

Brian Turnbull, who served as Waterloo's mayor for three terms, has died.

Turnbull served as mayor for nine years, from 1988 to 1997. He spent more than 20 years serving on council, starting his time in municipal politics in 1972.

"Brian was known as someone who treated everyone with respect with the ability to remain calm under pressure. He was also a successful businessman, having founded several companies," current Mayor Dave Jaworsky said in a statement.

Prior to entering public office, Turnbull worked on the city's first official urban plan. He was also Waterloo's first planning director.

Turnbull had three children with his wife, Eleni.

"A three-term mayor, he left an indelible mark on our city," Jaworsky said. "Our community has been enriched by his visionary leadership."