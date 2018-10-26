

CTV Kitchener





The City of Kitchener has announced a $5 dog-licensing promotion in partnership with the KW Humane Society.

From Oct. 29 until Nov. 12, owners will be able to get their dog registered for the first time for $5, and will receive a $25 pet store gift card.

Lost dogs that are licensed, when collected by the humane society, are taken directly home instead of to the shelter.

According to a news release on the City of Kitchener’s website, 100 per cent of licensed dogs are returned to their homes.

Dog licensing is mandatory within 30 days of dog ownership in Kitchener.

Failing to do so can result in a fine between $200 and $5,000.

During this promotion, the website said no dog owners would be fined, regardless of how long the owner has had them.

Those wishing to take part in the promotion can do so online or in person at the KW Humane Society on Riverbend Drive in Kitchener.