WATERLOO -- City amenities and facilities in Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge are gradually being reopened in the coming days and weeks.

The tri-cities will be phasing in their reopening in alignment with Phase 2 of Ontario’s Framework for Re-opening the Province, according to a trio of Thursday news releases.

Officials cite maintenance, inspections, staffing limitations, and heightened safety protocols as some of the reasons all facilities cannot all be opened at once.

“With the announcement by the Premier earlier this week, we’re all anxious to get back to some of our everyday activities. In most cases, this will be gradual and will take some time,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. “Above all, we want to reopen safely and ensure that we’re not putting anyone at risk.”

Residents are encourage to visit the websites for Kitchener, Waterloo, and Cambridge to learn more about safety guidelines at the facilities and to stay up to date on new COVID-19 developments.

Here’s what you can expect to see reopened in the near future:

Kitchener

Kitchener Market: June 13

City Hall: June 15

Sports fields: July 3

Indoor pools and communities centres: No set date. City staff will be making recommendations to council on June 22 about prioritization of further reopening

Waterloo

City Hall and Service Centre: June 15

Recreation centres and sports fields: early July

Cambridge