Families flocked to water pads and pools around the region to keep cool in the wake of the heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Sunday.

Children and older adults are at greater risk in such conditions, especially those with medical conditions.

For Ryan Trunk, whose son has a heart condition known as aortic valve stenosis, the Lion's Lagoon splash pad in Waterloo Park provides relief on days like this.

“If it wasn’t for a place like this that we could come and cool off with the water and everything, we would probably be inside for a very hot day like this,” he said.

Waterloo Region Public Health notified their partners to keep cooling centres, equipped with air conditioning and water fountains, open later.

Temperatures in southwestern Ontario reached 34 C Sunday afternoon, with humidex levels making it feel even hotter.

The average high for June 17, according to Environment Canada, is 24 C.

The heat event is expected to last until Monday evening.