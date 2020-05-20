KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge is extending relief measures for taxpayers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council met virtually on Tuesday afternoon and decided to waive penalties and interest on property taxes and utility bills for the month of June.

The city also approved additional support for residents and businesses, including an application-based property tax deferral program and waiving any penalties and interest on city property leases until August 31.

The measures will cost the city about $1.2 million.

The news comes after the city temporarily laid off 360 contract and temporary employees, and delayed hiring summer staff in April.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a financial impact across all sectors and the City has not been immune,” said Mayor Kathryn McGarry in a statement.

“We have been committed to offering assistance to residents experiencing financial strain while at the same time making changes to our service levels and cancelling programs.”

In order to prevent a deficit, the city will continue to lobby the provincial and federal government for emergency funding.