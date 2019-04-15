

CTV Kitchener





A portion of a busy Waterloo street has been cordoned off after a major water main break.

It happened Friday on Westmount Road near Father David Bauer.

City officials blocked off the three southbound lanes around the area, which had filled with water.

The closure caused a significant backup of traffic as the northbound lanes were reduced to one.

A nearby resident says city crews were out cleaning up the water on Friday and the road has been blocked off since.

Another person says that water issues have persisted all week, with water cutting out intermittently.

“Yesterday, sometimes the water would just cut out randomly and the pipes sound like they’re going to explode any second once in a while,” says Katrina Fernandes, who lives nearby.

It’s not clear when the break would be repaired or how long the lanes would be closed.