KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge's clerk is expecting the Cambridge Ward 7 by-election to take place in the fall if public health directives allow it, an update on the city's website says.

The update was sent on Monday.

City Clerk Danielle Manton said in a news release that she expected a report for council to move the by-election forward safely by the summer.

The Ward 7 seat has been vacant since Coun. Frank Monteiro died back in October. A by-election was planned with the official vote to fill the vacant seat on March 23.

The vote was postponed about a week before because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I appreciate the understanding and patience of the residents of Ward 7, and recognize the importance of having representation at Council," Manton is quoted in the release.

"As such, my focus and responsibility is to deliver a safe by-election as soon as possible given the circumstances, to maintain the integrity of the election process, and to ensure a fair and democratic election overall."

In the meantime, Ward 7 residents have been encouraged to contact the mayor's office or other councillors who can address their concerns.

Manton says in the news release that she has been participating in a working group with other municipalities that have vacant seats.