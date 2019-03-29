

CTV Kitchener





Riverfest Elora has announced its lineup for this summer.

The star-studded lineup features Canadian musicians City and Colour, A Tribe Called Red and K-OS, among many more.

Just over a decade old, the three-day festival is held along the Grand River. This year, it will take begin on Aug. 16.

“Riverfest Elora is the town’s annual celebration of community and music,” the festival’s website reads in part.

Also taking the stage are Joel Plaskett Emergency, Jessie Reyez, Terra Lightfoot, The Darcys, Berlin’s Alice Merton, American ska band The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and many more.

For the entire lineup of 54 artists, visit the Riverfest website.