A concerned citizen was assaulted Wednesday just before 2:30 p.m, as he attempted to intervene in a theft at a convenience store on Strasburg Road and Block Line Road.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to the scene and say the man was not seriously injured.

As a result of the incident, nearby Alpine Public School in Kitchener was put in hold and secure for a brief time period.

Police are looking to identify the suspect in the incident.

He's described as being a tall, thin, white man between the ages of 25 and 35. He was last seen wearing a plaid button up shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.