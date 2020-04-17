KITCHENER -- Two local cities have taken steps to address pending financial pressures brought on by COVID-19 restrictions.

The City of Guelph made the rare move to pass a motion allowing the city to borrow money.

Council approved borrowing up to $50 million to keep cash flowing for critical services.

According to a report, the city lost over $4 million since COVID-19 restrictions began.

In Cambridge, city council passed a cost containment plan aimed to rein in spending.

The plan will mean cuts to some recreational programming and scaling back of service at sports fields.

The city will also be taking a look at all city-funded projects and decide what can be pushed back to next year.

According to Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry, the city is hoping to make it through the pandemic with as little impact on the tax rate as possible.

“We are all tax payers at the end of the day and we need to make sure we can get through this in the best way possible, maintain our critical services and look to the future and economic recovery plan that works the best for our rate payers,” she said.

Additionally the City of Cambridge voted in favour of asking the Provincial and Federal government for financial support.