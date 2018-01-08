

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Snow was expected to fall steadily in Waterloo Region for much of Monday, leading some cities to declare on-street parking bans.

Both Kitchener and Cambridge declared snow events Monday morning, with Waterloo enacting its own winter procedure in the afternoon.

Cambridge’s event had the earlier start, taking effect at 11 a.m. From then until 11 a.m. Tuesday, any vehicles parked on roadways could be ticketed or towed away.

In Kitchener, the snow event was set to start at 7 p.m. – meaning residents had until midnight to move cars off roadways without risking tickets or tows. Vehicles were expected to be allowed to park on the road again as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials in Waterloo said overnight parking exemptions would not be permitted Monday night, and any vehicles found on city streets between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. could be ticketed or towed.

Environment Canada said snow was moving west-to-east across southern Ontario. Forecasts called for steady snow through the afternoon hours in Waterloo Region, giving way to a 40 per cent chance of flurries by early evening and through the night.

Temperatures were expected to hover around the freezing mark Monday for the first time since before Christmas, falling to -8 C overnight and rebounding to -2 C on Tuesday.

Warmer weather is expected later in the week, with showers in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.