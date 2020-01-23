KITCHENER -- The Centre for International Governance Innovation has eliminated almost a dozen positions as it refocuses on establishing itself as a global think tank.

The news comes as a result of the centre's latest five-year strategic plan, where it rightsized its annual budget to $8 million.

The strategic plan also aims on refocusing its research, shifting its operational model and positioning CIGI for its long-term success.

"As an unfortunate consequence of this fundamental shift, 11 positions will be eliminated effective immediately," an email sent by the company's president reads in part.

The job loss is not the first in recent memory for CIGI: last summer, the company was forced to lay off 21 employees as a result of provincial funding cuts.

Those cuts brought the organization's budget down to about $12 million, meaning the latest round of eliminations—along with research, communications and overhead costs—accounted for about $4 million.

A spokesperson for the company says that the 11 positions lost on Thursday were from a cross-section of different areas and comprised of junior and senior roles.

The affected employees will receive severance and outplacement services, the company says.