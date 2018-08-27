

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested in Winnipeg in connection to a bank robbery at CIBC bank on Aug. 18.

The incident occurred at 27 King Street North around 8:30 a.m.

A man dressed in construction hat and safety vest entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded cash.

On Aug. 27, regional police announced that they had arrested a 61-year-old man in Winnipeg in connection to this incident.

He returned to Toronto, and faces multiple robbery charges.