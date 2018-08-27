Featured
CIBC bank robbery: man arrested in Winnipeg
A man dressed in safety vest and construction hat allegedly robbed a bank at gunpoint on Aug. 18.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 4:17PM EDT
A man was arrested in Winnipeg in connection to a bank robbery at CIBC bank on Aug. 18.
The incident occurred at 27 King Street North around 8:30 a.m.
A man dressed in construction hat and safety vest entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded cash.
On Aug. 27, regional police announced that they had arrested a 61-year-old man in Winnipeg in connection to this incident.
He returned to Toronto, and faces multiple robbery charges.