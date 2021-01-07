KITCHENER -- A church facing charges for exceeding provincial gathering limits said it will now only have services of a maximum of 10 people.

Bylaw enforcement officers laid charges in connection to a gathering at a church in Woolwich Township on Thursday.

The bylaw officers and members of Waterloo regional police responded to complaints of an in-person gathering at a place of worship on Jan. 3. The charges were laid under the Reopening Ontario Act for exceeding indoor gathering limits. Religious services are capped at 10 people indoors and outdoors.

Six people and the church corporation, which is located on Lobsinger Line, were charged. Two people were also charged for attending a gathering with more than 10 people. There were nine charges laid in total.

Regional officials confirmed to CTV News Kitchener that the charges were laid at Trinity Bible Church.

Six members of the church were also charged for exceeding gathering limits on Dec. 31.

Fines range from $10,000 to $100,000 for people hosting a gathering over the size limit, the region said.

In a release on Friday night, church officials said they won't hold gatherings of more than 10 people until the end of the provincial lockdown.

They said they will also hold drive-in services and people are asked to remain in their vehicles.

With files from CTV News Kitchener's Zayn Jinah