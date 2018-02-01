

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Thursday night was expected to be the first night of the winter where motels weren’t used to house dozens of people with nowhere else to go.

It’s not that the night was unseasonably warm. Far from it. Forecasts were calling for an overnight low of -17 C, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

What had changed was that a downtown Kitchener church was ready to open its doors as an emergency drop-in centre.

St. Matthews Lutheran Church agreed to host the shelter from Feb. 1 until April 30, with House of Friendship personnel running the operation.

Waterloo Region’s shelter system has space for 195 adults per night. In December, demand for shelter beds averaged 252 adults per night. It’s believed that January’s numbers were trending around the same wait.

“This year has been unprecedented in terms of the numbers,” says Christine Stevanus, House of Friendship’s housing services director.

The region’s shelter protocols call for people who can’t find room in shelters to be put up in motels. That plan was designed for occasional overflow situations – not the significant, sustained increase in demand being seen this winter.

As a result, the continued use of motels was driving up the costs of the shelter system. Stevanus says the motel option wasn’t working out well for the people being put up there either – or for the people tasked with helping them find housing.

“It’s very isolating,” she says.

“If people are in a motel, they’re staying in a room. It’s really difficult to connect with them.”

House of Friendship agreed to operate a drop-in centre. Then the search was on for a willing host, which they found in St. Matthews.

The centre will open with enough staffing to handle 70 people overnight. As it’s a drop-in centre, it’s not expected that all of the people who make use of it will choose to sleep.

There is enough space at the church that as many as 85 people per night could potentially stay there.

Stevanus hopes people using the drop-in centre will talk enough about their situations to help social agencies understand why this winter has seen such demand for shelter services. The region’s youth shelters have not seen similar increases in demand.

The shelter will be open nightly from 11 p.m. until 8 a.m. at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, which is located at 54 Benton Street in Kitchener.

With reporting by Daryl Morris