An arson investigation is underway following a church fire in Wellesley Township.

Fire crews were called at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday to the Orthodox Mennonite Church on Moser Young Road.

When they arrived, the roof had collapsed.

Damage is estimated at $75,000.

The fire chief tells CTV News it is considered suspicious because there were no hydro or utility hook-ups.

Officials say the church wasn't abandoned, but it hasn't been used often in the last 30 years.

The investigation has been handed over to the Waterloo Regional Police.