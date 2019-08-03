Featured
Church completely destroyed in suspected arson
A church is completely destroyed in a suspected arson.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 4:58PM EDT
An arson investigation is underway following a church fire in Wellesley Township.
Fire crews were called at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday to the Orthodox Mennonite Church on Moser Young Road.
When they arrived, the roof had collapsed.
Damage is estimated at $75,000.
The fire chief tells CTV News it is considered suspicious because there were no hydro or utility hook-ups.
Officials say the church wasn't abandoned, but it hasn't been used often in the last 30 years.
The investigation has been handed over to the Waterloo Regional Police.