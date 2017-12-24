Featured
Christmas presents stolen from under the tree
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 2:18PM EST
Just days before Christmas, a thief broke into a home and stole presents from under the Christmas tree.
Police say that sometime between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, an unknown suspect broke into a house on Grenville Avenue.
The suspect rummaged through various rooms before stealing multiple wrapped presents and items from the backyard shed.
Police are looking for a suspect wearing Nike running shoes and travelling with a white women’s bicycle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.