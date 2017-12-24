

CTV Kitchener





Just days before Christmas, a thief broke into a home and stole presents from under the Christmas tree.

Police say that sometime between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, an unknown suspect broke into a house on Grenville Avenue.

The suspect rummaged through various rooms before stealing multiple wrapped presents and items from the backyard shed.

Police are looking for a suspect wearing Nike running shoes and travelling with a white women’s bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.