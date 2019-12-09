ELMIRA -- The Elmira Pentecostal Assembly put on a Christmas pageant over the weekend.

More than 100 people and dozens of animals participated in the show.

Organizers say the production requires a lot of time and planning, starting back in October.

“Every weekend people are working on the sets. Costume people start eight weeks ahead actually to touch up the costumes,” says Brian Chamberlain who plays Caesar.

The pageant originally began in Kitchener but for the past four years, it has taken place in Elmira.

More than 500 people come to see it every year and this year there were three shows on Saturday and three shows on Sunday.

After each performance, children are invited to pet the animals.