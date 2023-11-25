KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off at Cambridge Centre Mall

    Holiday tunes filled the air of Cambridge Centre Mall to mark the start of a festive fundraiser.

    The Salvation Army began their Christmas Kettle Campaign on Saturday.

    Mall goers stopped by to take in the brass band and donate to the cause.

    The organization says all money raised in Cambridge will stay in the city to help those in need.

    There are 15 Cambridge kettle locations this year. Organizers say they are still looking for volunteers.

