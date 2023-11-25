Christmas Kettle Campaign kicks off at Cambridge Centre Mall
Holiday tunes filled the air of Cambridge Centre Mall to mark the start of a festive fundraiser.
The Salvation Army began their Christmas Kettle Campaign on Saturday.
Mall goers stopped by to take in the brass band and donate to the cause.
The organization says all money raised in Cambridge will stay in the city to help those in need.
There are 15 Cambridge kettle locations this year. Organizers say they are still looking for volunteers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, Israeli military says
The Israeli military says the hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel. It said the hostages, who included 13 Israelis and four Thais, were being taken to hospitals for observation and to be reunited with families.
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
McDonald's Canada founder George Cohon, who brought Big Macs to the Soviet Union, dead at 86
George Cohon, the founder of McDonald's Canada whose efforts helped expand the fast food giant into the Soviet Union died Friday night.
B.C. man ordered to repay $3,800 after providing couple with 'absolute garbage' firewood
A B.C. couple who claimed a truckload of firewood they paid $3,800 for turned out to be "unusable" has been awarded a refund at the province's small claims tribunal.
Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing
Minnesota's attorney general on Saturday denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian High Commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's High Commissioner to Canada says.
'We can live:' How Fredericton's growing, affordable tiny home community offers hope
Nestled next to a Walmart on Fredericton’s Northside sits a new community with row upon row of tiny homes. Here's how the 12 Neighbours project is offering residents a chance at hope.
London
-
Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand
Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.
-
Firefighter honoured at London's Lighting of the Lights
The 65th annual Lighting of the Lights was held in London’s Victoria Park Friday, officially kicking off the holiday season.
-
St. Thomas athlete helps Canada win gold at Para Pan-Am Games
Canada has claimed a gold medal at the Para Pan-Am Games, led by an athlete from St. Thomas.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Brampton man found guilty of first degree murder in death of University of Windsor student
A jury of 12 people have found a Bampton man guilty in relation to a downtown shooting five years ago that killed a University of Windsor student.
-
Cuddles and coffee: Windsor to get first cat cafe
Stray cats in need of a home will soon have another place to meet potential paw-rents and enjoy some cuddles at Windsor’s first cat cafe.
-
Suspect who allegedly stole $800 after debit card left in ATM arrested
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fraudulently used a debit card at a local bank.
Barrie
-
Police provide update after shooting in Barrie's downtown core
One person was airlifted to hospital after a shooting in Barrie's downtown core Friday evening.
-
Fire sparks between two homes in Tottenham, Ont.
New Tecumseth fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire between two homes in Tottenham on Saturday.
-
Convicted pedophile's disturbing actions unveiled in court after abduction attempt at Angus park
A Clearview Township man who is now a convicted pedophile was found guilty of attempting to abduct 12-year-old girls in an Angus park in 2019, and what police found inside his car can only be described as horrific.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario is one of the angriest places in Canada: study
Ontario has been found to be the second angriest region in the country, according to a new study.
-
Northern MPPs call for safer highways
New Democrat MPPs from northern Ontario claim the province is allowing the region’s highways to remain unsafe by failing to address issues in the trucking industry.
-
Changes may soon be coming to how booze is sold in Ontario. Here's what some in the industry are hoping to see
Big changes could soon be on the horizon for Ontario’s alcohol retail landscape, with the premier signaling Friday that he plans to move ahead with his promise to provide more “convenience and selection” across the province.
Ottawa
-
Large rally on Parliament Hill calling for permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
-
OPP issue video plea for public's help solving suspicious death in Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have shared a unique plea for help from the public in order to solve the death of a 50-year-old woman in Pakenham.
-
Auditor general flags 'inappropriate' communications from city staff regarding Barrhaven development
The city of Ottawa's auditor general has found that city staff inappropriately endorsed a proposal for a development in Barrhaven and left city council out of the loop on key decisions.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother Cindy Ali denies killing disabled daughter to end suffering in retrial testimony
Testifying at her Toronto retrial, Cindy Ali maintained that her disabled daughter, Cynara, died during a home intrusion in 2011, while the prosecution suggested she killed the girl in an act of mercy.
-
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
-
Man seriously injured in North York stabbing
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York.
Montreal
-
Proposed personal hygiene policy at Montreal libraries raises eyebrows
A new policy about personal hygiene at a public library in Montreal is raising a lot of eyebrows. Beginning in the New Year, if someone's hygiene is not up to standard, they might be asked to leave.
-
Senecal, stout defence lead Montreal Carabins to 16-9 Vanier Cup win over UBC
Quarterback Jonathan Senecal's second-half touchdown led the Montreal Carabins to a hard-fought 16-9 win over a game University of British Columbia Thunderbirds squad in the Vanier Cup on Saturday afternoon.
-
Montrealer vows to continue hunger strike for 'X' gender on Quebec health card
Non-binary Montrealer Alexe Frédéric Migneault is on day six of a hunger strike to pressure Quebec's public health insurance board to add a third gender option to its health cards.
Atlantic
-
Heavy traffic delays in Halifax following Mackay Bridge closure
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.
-
Christmas comes early at Cape Breton food bank
With a police escort, a truckload of food from Prince Edward Island arrived bright and early Saturday morning at the Glace Bay Food Bank.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg commemorate 90th anniversary of Holodomor famine
More than 100 people gathered at Winnipeg’s City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor – a man-made famine that claimed more than 3 million Ukrainian lives between 1932 and 1933.
-
COVID-19, flu rates on the rise across Manitoba: Report
COVID-19 and seasonal flu rates continue to rise in Manitoba.
-
City's Animal Services hosts annual pet photos with Santa
Winnipeg Animal Services welcomed families Saturday afternoon to meet the man in red and have a photo taken with their furry friends.
Calgary
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.
-
Muay Thai championship bouts at Grey Eagle offer winners major contracts
Calgary fight fans will be in for a treat Saturday at the Grey Eagle Event Centre, when the finals of the Muay Thai World Cup take place.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Alberta school board details reasons for ousting trustee over anti-LGBTQ2S+ social media post
The central Alberta school board that disqualified a trustee who posted a meme to social media comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany on Friday issued its reasons for ousting her, which include code-of-conduct violations and failure to communicate in a manner outlined in its policies.
-
Driver wanted in Friday hit-and-run with pedestrian in Grande Prairie: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a driver who drove away after hitting a pedestrian in Grande Prairie on Friday.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after tractor rolls over on B.C. highway
One person has been arrested and taken to hospital for treatment after police attempted to stop a tractor from driving on Highway 1 in Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation votes to reclaim authority over child and family services
A Vancouver Island First Nation has voted to reclaim full authority over child and family services for its members.
-
2 injured, 1 airlifted after Abbotsford crash, EHS says
Two people were taken to hospital – one of them by helicopter – after a crash in rural Abbotsford Saturday.