A homeowner in Simcoe called police after noticing something festive was missing from his home.

Police say that a three foot plastic Santa Claus and a lighted polar bear display had been taken.

It happened on Tyrell Street in Simcoe in the early morning hours of Dec. 16.

Norfolk County OPP is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.