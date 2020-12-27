KITCHENER -- Christmas morning was made a little extra special for one Waterloo family.

Tanner and Nathan Forster welcomed eight-pound Harper into the world at Grand River Hospital early on Friday.

"He's just chilling now,' said Nathan.

"We're all learning as we go," said Tanner.

The Forster's say their original due date was Dec. 21, which would have seen Harper's birthday align with the winter solstice.

However, his late arrival has ended up with him becoming part of a very unique family tradition.

"My grandmother was a nurse in this hospital and she was born on Christmas Day as well," said Nathan.

"My grandmother and my dad, both of their birthdays are Christmas Eve," said Tanner.

Since hospital visits are limited due to COVID-19, the new parents are using Zoom to introduce the newest member of the family to his relatives.

The family is hoping to add another reason to celebrate in person together next year around the holidays.

"It's no longer Christmas," said Tanner. "It's Harper day."