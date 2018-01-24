

CTV Kitchener





A man who admitted to murdering a stranger who was out delivering Christmas cards has launched an appeal of his conviction.

Hunter Brown was killed on Dec. 15, 2007, while delivering Christmas cards to his neighbours on Glenwood Drive in Kitchener.

Lapierre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Brown’s death, admitting to stabbing Brown 45 times. He was sentenced to life in prison with no ability to apply for parole until 2024.

Lapierre’s mental health was a key issue during his court proceedings. Eleven doctors were brought in to provide psychiatric assessments. While their findings were that Lapierre was angry and troubled, they did not find evidence of a major mental illness suggesting he could be found not criminally responsible for Brown’s death.

In an application filed last month, Lapierre’s lawyer asked for the admission of “fresh evidence … on the issue of whether Lapierre is not criminally responsible due to mental disorder.”

Details of what that evidence entails have not been made public.

No date has been set for a hearing on whether Lapierre’s appeal should move ahead.

Lapierre’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment before this article was published.