Christkindl Market returns to Kitchener

A staple of the holiday season in Kitchener has returned.

Special booths have been set up along downtown Kitchener near city hall as the Christkindl Market officially got underway on Thursday.

The annual holiday market featuring artisans, crafters and food vendors will be open until Sunday.

Visitors heading to the market are encouraged to use the free city-owned surface level parking lots on Thursday and Friday after 5 p.m., or take advantage of free parking at the City Hall parking garage on Saturday and Sunday.

Musical acts will be serenading shoppers and special events, including an ice sculpture contest and a blacksmithing demonstration, are scheduled throughout the event.

Admission is free.

Christkindl Market times:

Thursday to Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.