A drop in demand for digital projectors is being cited as the reason behind a round of layoffs at Christie Digital.

“The entire market for projectors and visual displays is taking a hit these days,” Dave Paolini, the company’s manager of media and public relations, said Friday.

The layoffs affect 25 manufacturing technicians at Christie’s plant on Wellington Street in Kitchener.

Paolini says the company still employs 650 people in Kitchener, and hopes upcoming products will prove successful.

“We’re going strong with our latest line of laser projectors. We have new products that we hope to announce in October,” he said.

“The Kitchener facility is not going anywhere.”