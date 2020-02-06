KITCHENER -- Chris Tucker may be known for his sense of humour, but it's the comedian's latest act of kindness that's drawing attention.

A large donation from Tucker is helping to bring a London woman home after she was seriously injured in a car crash while on vacation in Jamaica.

On Jan. 19, 39-year-old Anika Walters was injured after a car she was in collided with a tour bus.

“Right there and then my heart stopped. At the same time, I was just praying, and hoping to God that she survived,” Anika's eldest son, La'Shawn Walters told CTV News.

The four men in the car with her were killed in the crash.

Walters, a mother of six, was left with severe injuries, including two broken legs, a broken arm, face fractures, a skull fracture and a concussion.

According to Watlers' family members, she will require exstensive surgeries which need to be done in a London hospital as the Jamaican hospital is not well-equipped.

“We’re hoping that she comes back and she is still the same person. The same loving and jovial person that she was,” said family member Kayla Dobney in an earlier interview with CTV News.

An air ambulance to bring her back home would cost up to $70,000, so Watlers' family decided to contact the media in order to get the word out.

Walters' story, somehow reaching Chris Tucker, who the family say made a sizeable donation that allowed for the medical transfer to take place.

She is expected to arrive by medical plane on Thursday at London International Airport and will then be transferred by land ambulance to London Health Sciences Centre.

Medical experts from the hospital say that once Walters condition is upgraded to stable her children will be allowed in to see her.

With reporting from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky, Sean Irvine, and Celine Zadorsky.