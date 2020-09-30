WATERLOO -- A local choir has gotten creative so they can keep practicing dying the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DaCapo Chamber Choir has been gathering on an empty level of a parkade in Uptown Waterloo, giving them the space they need to safely accommodate physically distanced singers.

For the past couple of weeks, the group has met on Level 5 of the Uptown Waterloo Parkade every Wednesday to sing together again. The choir's director picked the area because it's a covered outdoor space, which means sound can bounce off the roof, while still allowing for air flow.

The group got a permit from the city for the meetings. Choir manager Sara Martin said usually they'd be preparing for their November concert. Singing together has given them a sense of normalcy.

"It's like this moment of light and, well, joy in the midst of all this chaos," Martin said. "None of us really know what's going on right now, but we do know each other, we know what it means to sing, and you have this connections in what feels like an often disconnected world."

The choir plans to keep meeting weekly until the weather gets too cold.