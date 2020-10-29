KITCHENER -- A Chinese glass company is looking to set up shop in Stratford.

Xinyi Canada Glass has named the city as its preferred location for its first Canadian manufacturing facility.

The development is being considered on lands at the southwest corner of the city, near the Wright Business District.

In a news release, investStratford said a proposed boundary adjustment will allow for new industrial development in the city. InvestStratford said it's also looking for other developments to add to the recently annexed lands.

Xinyi tried to bring a plant to Guelph-Eramosa Township in 2018, but received pushback from residents over environmental concerns. The township ultimately voted to uphold its dry-use zoning bylaw and blocked the application.

The glass company plans to host a public information session on the proposed Stratford location in the coming weeks.