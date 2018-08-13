

CTV Kitchener





Three Waterloo children held a bake sale in order to raise funds for a local cancer support centre.

Chloe, Jacob, and Lochlan set up a selection of treats at their Westvale home on Sunday.

The trio say they were inspired to help those dealing with cancer after seeing their grandparents going through cancer treatments.

They children ended up raising just over $1000 after they received two offers from neighbours to match their proceeds.

They plan on donating the funds to HopeSring, an independent organization that supports those impacted by cancer.