Children injured, unlicenced driver charged after single-vehicle crash near Caledonia
Three children have been hurt and a driver has been charged after a single-vehicle crash near Caledonia.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26 on Hwy. 6 south of Greens Road.
Police say three passengers in the vehicle were children. One was taken to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries, another was taken to an out-of-town hospital with minor injuries, and a third was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was not injured from the crash and unlicenced, according to officials.
Police say that when they were speaking to the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
The driver reportedly registered an alert on a roadside test, which resulted in a three-day suspension.
On July 4, police announced that the 41-year-old driver from Hannon, Ont, has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
