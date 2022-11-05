Children hurt in two-vehicle Cambridge crash: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a Cambridge crash they say involved two child passengers sent to hospital.

WRPS reports on Friday around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Main and Elgin streets.

Police say the driver of a red Ford was heading east on Main St. and ran a red light, hitting a grey Toyota at the intersection.

According to a news release, neither of the drivers were hurt, but the child passengers of the Ford were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone with dashcam footage is being asked to contact WRPS.