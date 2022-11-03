Childhood friends become teammates on the Kitchener Rangers

Kitchener natives Blair Scott and Kyle Morey dreamed of playing for the Kitchener Rangers as teammates coming up in minor hockey.

Years later, that dream has come true.

“I always wanted to play for Kitchener. I always came out to these games on Friday nights,” said Blair Scott.

The 17-year-old signed with the Kitchener Rangers over the weekend after being acquired from the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds as an affiliate player – meaning he will split his time between the Rangers and the Ayr Centennials.

Scott made his Rangers debut in Erie on Sunday.

“It was pretty crazy just stepping out to the ice for the first time,” he said.

Kyle Morey, 17, was Scott’s minor league teammate and childhood friend. He signed with the Rangers in September.

“Blair’s obviously a great guy and a great teammate so throughout the years we built a good friendship,” Morey told CTV.

But before suiting up in the OHL they played their minor hockey at the Activa Sportsplex in Kitchener while coming up together through the Junior Rangers AAA program.

“Blair came to us in major peewee. He was a really athletic player. We thought it was a good fit,” said Tyler Bracken, head coach of the U16 AAA Junior Rangers.

"We gave him a shot, and he turned into being our number one point-getter in the all Ontario's that year for our defensemen. Morey was just a hard-working centre man that turned into our captain. Probably the highest hockey IQ I’ve ever coached.”

Bracken coached the duo over three seasons. The pair have remained close on and off the ice.

“It’s really cool, especially in Kitchener too. Makes it even sweeter. Being able to play here with a guy I played with,” Scott said.

“We got to catch up a little bit, and you know it’s someone you’re familiar with,” Morey said.

Scott said his goal is to play his best hockey with the centennials this season and be ready for the call back to the Rangers.

Meantime, Morey has played all 11 games with the Rangers this season. He is back on the ice on Nov. 4 when they take on the Saginaw Spirit.