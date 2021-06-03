CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after a child was struck during a collision near Baintree Way in Cambridge Thursday evening.

In a tweet shortly after 7 p.m., police said a young child was struck while crossing the road and has been transported to an out-of-region hospital. The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police have not released any information on the identity of the child or the driver.

"That's my concern, because I have small kids and I always keep an eye on the site whenever cars are going," said Harry Bains, who lives nearby. "Some people are going fast."

Baintreet Way was closed for investigation but has since reopened.