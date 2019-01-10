

CTV Kitchener





A 4-year-old girl was taken to hospital after being struck by a school bus in Grey County.

OPP say it happened in front of St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary School in Meaford just before 9 a.m. today.

According to police, the child had just gotten off the bus when she lost her balance and stepped in front of the bus as it pulled away.

The child was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

Police did not indicate the extent of the injury.