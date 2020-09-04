KITCHENER -- A child has been hit by a vehicle in Waterloo.

Police confirmed the news to CTV Kitchener on Friday morning.

It happened in the area of Lincoln Road and Margaret Avenue North at around 11 a.m.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service's website shows the incident listed as a motor-vehicle collision personal injury, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Officers have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details…