

CTV Kitchener





Concerned Guelph residents and police officers helped a lost, six-year-old girl reunite with her family.

The child was found around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning wandering in an east end neighbourhood. Residents contacted police and told them of her location.

According to police, the girl woke up and left her house on her own accord. She told them she had just moved to the area and was unsure how to get back home.

Officers took custody of the child and began a thorough search of surrounding neighbourhoods and school yards to try to find her family.

Police went knocking at doors and drove through the area with the child in hopes of jogging her memory.

The young girl’s family was found around 6 a.m. Her father and grandmother reunited at the Guelph station.

Police say they have no concern of any wrongdoing.