Featured
Child safe after falling through ice
The Laurentian Wetlands in Kitchener are pictured on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 7:51AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 26, 2018 9:31AM EST
An 11-year-old girl fell through ice into frigid water while playing with friends in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
The girl’s fall brought emergency crews to the Laurentian Wetlands, near Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road, Sunday afternoon.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, four kids had walked onto a frozen pond while playing in the area.
With the help of bystanders, the girl was able to get to safety before police and firefighters arrived.
She was not injured.