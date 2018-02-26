

CTV Kitchener





An 11-year-old girl fell through ice into frigid water while playing with friends in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

The girl’s fall brought emergency crews to the Laurentian Wetlands, near Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road, Sunday afternoon.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, four kids had walked onto a frozen pond while playing in the area.

With the help of bystanders, the girl was able to get to safety before police and firefighters arrived.

She was not injured.