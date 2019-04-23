

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are investigating after a young child told her parents she was being watched through her bedroom window.

It happened at an address on Maple Street in Simcoe on Saturday night.

Police say the child was in her bedroom when she noticed someone staring at her through her window.

She then told her parents what had happened, who in turn called police.

Officers patrolling the area responded but were unable to find the person. The suspect was reportedly wearing a dark jacket with the number 25 in white on the shoulder.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may recognize the described jacket is asked to contact police.