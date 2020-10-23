KITCHENER -- A 30-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a child pornography investigation in Kitchener.

Police started their investigation back in August after receiving complaints from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre about someone uploading "child sexual exploitation media" to a social media group.

According to a news release, police carried out a search warrant at a Traynor Ave. address on Thursday.

As a result, police arrested a suspect, charging him with possession of child pornography, making child pornography available and distributing child pornography.

